It was 21 years ago that Matt and Tonya Peine lost their 5-year-old daughter Jessica Peine, who had earned the name “everyone’s little angel” while she was alive.
Matt Peine, now the president of Pearl City Life Riders, recalls Jessica was struck by a car while walking home from school. She died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 1998 in Muscatine General Hospital.
“We had already bought her Christmas gifts, so we donated her Christmas gifts to Pastor Sharon Phillips and in honor of that gift they opened Jessica’s Closet,” he said. ‘It has been going for about 25 years.”
He said the memorial ride began in 2010 as a way to raise funds for the Iowa Memorial Network.
This year, in addition to Jessica, the ride is being held in memory of Austin Gainuss, Nick Hartman and Devin Estabrook.
The 9th annual memorial ride in honor of Jessica Peine begins Friday with a music festival at the Missippi Brew in Muscatine.
The money raised is donated in Peine's memory to the Iowa Donor Network for organ donation awareness. Money is also donated to Jessica Faye's Closet in Muscatine. Matt Peine said about $4,000 is raised annually.
The music festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Missippi Brew. Twelve bands will perform Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 per night. Peine commented that previously the bands had been paid to perform during the music festival, but in recent years no compensation has been offered. He said the bands playing during the event are performing for free.
Saturday, the memorial ride begins at 10 a.m., leaving Riverside Park in Muscatine. Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the park, with a blessing of the bikes at 9:45 a.m. The ride costs $5.
The ride will feature stops at Eagle’s Nest in Keithsburg, Ill. and Ducky's Lagoon in Andalusia, Ill. There will also be a bike show from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for a $5 entry fee. Trophies will be given to the top three bikes. A loudest bike competition will be held at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit pearlcityliferidersrc.com.
