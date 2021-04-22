No decision reached at special Wapello School Board meeting

WAPELLO — The Wapello School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday to review two proposals for outsourcing the school district’s technology services.

However, the board tabled any final decision because of concerns the two proposals were not comparable and more questions needed to be answered.

School officials indicated Superintendent Mike Peterson would seek clarifications on several issues presented in the proposals and then present additional details at the board’s regular May 12 meeting.

The two Managed Technology Solution proposals were presented by Jason Marshall, who represented the Grant Wood Area Education Agency (AEA), Cedar Rapids; and Josh Jackson, a representative for 2eNomads, Sandy, UT.

Although the Wapello School District is outside of the Grant Wood AEA, it’s proposal pointed out it could provide outsourced services if approved by the district’s home Great Prairie AEA (GPAEA).

The proposal also explained that Grant Wood already provided outsourced technology services to the WACO and Tri-County school districts, which are both located in the GPAEA.