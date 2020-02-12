No invasive mosquito species found in yearly study

WAPELLO - No invasive target species of mosquitoes were identified during the 2019 mosquito surveillance program in Louisa County, Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith told the county board of health during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

Smith, who has conducted the mosquito trapping program for the past three years, said the number of trapped insects this year was significantly smaller than in past years.

She said 742 individual mosquitoes were trapped in the six sites she sampled, which compared to over 4,000 of the pests and potential disease vectors in 2018.

According to the state report Smith distributed during the meeting, no Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, an invasive species known to transmit the Zika virus, were identified from any of the traps. However, Smith said that species has been trapped in Lee and Des Moines counties, so Louisa County was either a primary target for their spread or the mosquitoes were in another part of the county than the sampling sites.

Although this was the third year that Smith has conducted a summer trapping program, she said the 2020 trapping program had not been announced. She said last year it was May before she was notified the trapping would continue, so did not feel the current uncertainty was unusual.