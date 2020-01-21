FREDONIA — The Louisa County Sheriff’s office has had no leads nor tips about the theft of a sign at the historic Convict Road Memorial, 214 Avenue, east of Fredonia.
Louisa County Chief Deputy Joshua Helscher said Tuesday the sign is still missing. The sign is brown and reads “Convict Road 1914.” On Dec. 30, 2019, the Louisa County Sheriff’s office was notified of the theft. It is unknown when the sign went missing.
Helsher said the sign is valued at about $100. Louisa County Hometown Pride raised money to buy the signs to explain the historical significance of the road.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 319-523-4371.
The sign was new and had been placed last year. It commemorates Convict Road, a 1.32-mile stretch of concrete built in 1914 by prisoners from the Anamosa reformatory. The road cost the taxpayers of Louisa County $9,983 per mile, a huge amount in those days. Building the road was important because a lot of commerce traveled through the area, and the only place to cross the Iowa River in many miles was at a bridge built in 1878 north of Columbus Junction.
Twenty convicts worked three months to build the road. Dewey Portland Cement came from Buffalo, Iowa, and river stone came from Muscatine. The convicts scooped the material from rail cars onto wagons and drove the wagons to the site where they scooped the material out again to do the mixing.
A history of the road is available online at louisacountyiowa.com under its title, "Sands of Time: Louisa Convict Road."
