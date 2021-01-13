No public comment given on one of the stadium renovation projects

MUSCATINE — After hearing no comments during a public hearing Monday evening, the Muscatine Community School District moved one step closer to putting a portion of the proposed renovation of the Muscatine High School athletic stadium out for bids.
According to MHS Athletic Director Tom Ulses the work — the second phase of the full project — will replace the bleachers and the press box at the stadium. The project will begin in May and hopefully be done by August. The bid cost will include demolishing the existing bleachers and press box. The overall project, which will all be done at the same time, will complete most of the renovations the district had been raising money for.
“We are blessed to be able to get a significant donation from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust last fall, which is going to replace the field surface with turf, and the school district will allocate money for resurfacing our track and for the bleachers and press box and the smaller areas of the project,” Ulses said. “We are working through the smaller areas of the project.”
The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust announced it would donate $1 million to the renovation project and the school district has budgeted $1.5 million of state money used for capital improvements to the project. Ulses said the only item the district still must raise funding for in the community is a new videoboard to replace the old scoreboard, which is estimated to cost about $200,000. Ulses chuckled when he commented that in 1985, when the scoreboard was installed, he was in eighth grade.
Changing the field to turf should help it stand up to the constant use during the fall. Along with the additional usage, Ulses also noted the risks of dealing with a natural field, such as unexpected weather damage and how easily a natural field can be torn up.
In summer 2020, the stadium received a new entryway as well as a new concessions stand complex, complete with new restrooms and team room.
A community fundraiser to raise $2.5 million to renovate the 35-year-old stadium had begun shortly before the schools and much of the community were closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did a lot of planning to do fundraising last year before the pandemic hit,” Ulses said. "When it hit in March it kind of put a halt to a lot of the plans we had done. We were very blessed when I wrote the application to the Carver Charity Trust and they were able to help us with a piece we were going to be doing fundraising for.”
The campaign to renovate the stadium began a few years ago with a committee to create a project proposal on the renovations the stadium needed. At the time, the committee determined the needs, but with the high price tag, it was determined the renovations would have to be privately funded.
In the fall of 2019, the committee reconvened as the district was planning its STEM and storm shelter additions to the front side of the building. Ulses said the storm shelter restarted the renovation project, as it will provide new bathrooms and concession areas and a team room. The committee worked off this to make the improvements a reality.