No public comment given on one of the stadium renovation projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Changing the field to turf should help it stand up to the constant use during the fall. Along with the additional usage, Ulses also noted the risks of dealing with a natural field, such as unexpected weather damage and how easily a natural field can be torn up.

In summer 2020, the stadium received a new entryway as well as a new concessions stand complex, complete with new restrooms and team room.

A community fundraiser to raise $2.5 million to renovate the 35-year-old stadium had begun shortly before the schools and much of the community were closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did a lot of planning to do fundraising last year before the pandemic hit,” Ulses said. "When it hit in March it kind of put a halt to a lot of the plans we had done. We were very blessed when I wrote the application to the Carver Charity Trust and they were able to help us with a piece we were going to be doing fundraising for.”

The campaign to renovate the stadium began a few years ago with a committee to create a project proposal on the renovations the stadium needed. At the time, the committee determined the needs, but with the high price tag, it was determined the renovations would have to be privately funded.

In the fall of 2019, the committee reconvened as the district was planning its STEM and storm shelter additions to the front side of the building. Ulses said the storm shelter restarted the renovation project, as it will provide new bathrooms and concession areas and a team room. The committee worked off this to make the improvements a reality.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0