MUSCATINE — While a report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa Department of Public Health shows Muscatine, a citizen’s group opposed to the use of slag in roadways feels there are several holes in the report that haven’t been addressed..
Edward Askew, president of No Slag Muscatine County as well as a Ph.D holder in chemistry, said in reviewing the report, titled Health Consultation – Steel Slag on County Roads, Muscatine County, Iowa on Slag Safety,” there are concerns. He said the IDNR didn’t utilize all samples collected or follow its Quality Assurance Project Plan on sample collection in several areas, using different numbers of samples in different areas. The release also alleges default values failed to measure actual conditions on the roads and that the study did not take into account dust travelling from gravel roads into the yards of adjacent homes or school buses traveling those roads.
“We collected samples alongside the state when they were collecting samples,” Askew said. “We observed some of the problems in the collection of the samples. Your environmental results are only as good as the samples you collect. We observed while the Iowa DNR was collecting samples they were not following their own quality plan. That calls into question any environmental result the DNR and public health come up with.”
During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting held Jan. 20, the board learned the report states that there is little danger as a result of slag, a by-product of steelmaking that has been used in the county for gravel roads, that had been used on Muscatine County roads and mediation was unnecessary. Early last year, the county Board of Supervisors voted to suspend the use of slag on its roads indefinitely.
Askew said the group had sent out a press release identifying the issues with the report after the board members of No Slag Muscatine County had reviewed them. He said all the data in the study had not been included in the report.
The report only examined dust contamination to areas when the dust traveled more than 50 feet, Askew commented. He said many yards are less than 50 feet from the roadway. He said in the spring the group would measure the amount of dust and metals in the dust to see what the risk is. He also said in addition to the health impact on humans, No Slag Muscatine County would also measure the impact on livestock.
“You have to collect more data,” Askew said. “You can’t say it’s safe. You can say this is what our data has shown, but you can’t make the conclusion that it’s safe.”
He said when more data has been collected, No Slag Muscatine County will bring the results to the supervisors.
Slag is significantly less expensive than crushed rock gravel, about one-fifth the cost, and has been applied since at least 2008 in a crushed rock mix. The county stopped using the material after receiving complaints from residents, but began using it again in 2011.
No Slag Muscatine County is a not-for-profit organized to evaluate the health and safety impacts of electric arc furnace slag that has been applied to the majority of the gravel roads in Muscatine County. The group wants the use of slag to be stopped permanently because large pieces of debris in it are causing vehicle damage, and they are concerned about the levels of toxic metals in it and the cost to the county.
