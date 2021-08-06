'No': Wapello council rejects Louisa takeover of EMS

WAPELLO — When Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine announced the last agenda item — a discussion on the proposal of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to takke over the Wapello ambulance service — there was no doubting the initial council reaction during its meeting Thursday.

“No,” a majority, if not all six, of the council members emphatically responded after hearing Maine’s announcement.

Maine, who together with city clerk Mike Delzell attended an Aug. 2 meeting with supervisor chair Randy Griffin and representatives of the county’s two other ambulance services to discuss the idea, urged the council members to keep an open mind.

“Everyone sitting here saying no, if you had sat in on the meeting, I don’t think you would have said what you said,” he told the group.

He said another meeting had been scheduled for Aug. 16 and he wanted Sam Gillip and Jason Griffin, who currently serve on the Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS), to attend and listen to the discussion.

“There are pros and cons to both sides and people need to listen and be objective,” Main said, adding he had not yet made up his own mind.

