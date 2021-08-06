'No': Wapello council rejects Louisa takeover of EMS

WAPELLO — When Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine announced the last agenda item — a discussion on the proposal of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors to takke over the Wapello ambulance service — there was no doubting the initial council reaction during its meeting Thursday.
“No,” a majority, if not all six, of the council members emphatically responded after hearing Maine’s announcement.
Maine, who together with city clerk Mike Delzell attended an Aug. 2 meeting with supervisor chair Randy Griffin and representatives of the county’s two other ambulance services to discuss the idea, urged the council members to keep an open mind.
“Everyone sitting here saying no, if you had sat in on the meeting, I don’t think you would have said what you said,” he told the group.
He said another meeting had been scheduled for Aug. 16 and he wanted Sam Gillip and Jason Griffin, who currently serve on the Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS), to attend and listen to the discussion.
“There are pros and cons to both sides and people need to listen and be objective,” Main said, adding he had not yet made up his own mind.
A new state law now identifies emergency medical services (EMS) as an essential service and property taxes can now be used to fund the services. With the enactment of that law, the board of supervisors has started investigating the possibility of creating a full-time, paid ambulance service that would operate throughout the county.
Although the WCAS is operated by the city, much of its staff are volunteers and Wapello Fire Chief Damon Moore, one of those volunteers, made it clear that the service was operating fine on its own.
“I think Wapello has probably one of the best EMS services in the state if not the country, as far as volunteer service. I think the external funding is great, but I think the city of Wapello needs to continue operating its system,” he said.
Maine said he agreed and had spoken to a supervisor earlier in the day who had said the same thing. He said one point that came out of the Aug. 2 meeting was the possibility of the county assessing taxes for the EMS service, but then providing stipends, similar to those it currently provides, to each service.
Maine then reminded Gillip, who had attended the council meeting, to contact Griffin and plan to attend the Aug. 16 meeting.
In other action, the council:
- Tabled action on approving an honorary designation of Mill Street as Dave & Shelley Singleton Street after Delzell reported he had been unable to find information on a street sign to honor the late community supporters;
- Tabled action on a proposal to purchase a camera and begin live-streaming of the council meetings;
- Approved hiring Quentin Whitaker as a part-time city police officer at an hourly rate of $21.86;
- Learned a structural engineer will inspect three downtown buildings the city’s dangerous building committee has declared dangerous and order vacated;
In final action, the council approved an agreement with United Development Group, Green Bay, WI., to develop the former Jack & Jill site into a new store that will feature Dollar Tree/Family Dollar products.
The company anticipates spending nearly $1.4 million on the new store and requested the city provide a development grant of $125,000. City officials indicated they would investigate using a tax increment financing designation for the development funding.