MUSCATINE — No water is being dispensed along with fuel at the Muscatine municipal gas dock, the city reported.
Tests and inspections of the gas and fuel storage tanks were performed Tuesday at the boat harbor by Central Petroleum Equipment Company. Superintendent of Parks Nick Gow said a CPEC worker pumped a sample of the gas into a mason jar to check for separation of gas from water.
"If there was any water in the gas, the maintenance worker told us that we would see separation within less than a minute given that the crude oil that gas is made of would float to the top of the gas quickly," Gow said in a news release.
The Parks and Recreation Department received a complaint in early July about water in the fuel. Tyson Goddard, of Muscatine, claimed the problem-fuel damaged his boat. He said he struggled to work with the city and finally filed a claim with the city's insurance, which is pending. Fuel storage tanks at the harbor were inspected weekly since the harbor opened June 28, the city said, and while water was found in the gas tank, it was at a level in line with industry standards.
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine resident alleges fuel in the municipal gas dock is contaminated with…
"We take any complaint seriously and investigate thoroughly," Director of Parks and Recreation Richard Klimes said in a news release. "Boater safety is important to us and we always respond as quickly as possible to all concerns."
The city reported a layer of water 1½ inches deep was found at the bottom of the gas tank when the complaint was made, or approximately 10 gallons of water in a 2,000-gallon tank. Water and gas do not combine when stored in the same container. Gas will separate and sit on top of the water. The city said the water found was still well below the suction point for the gas, which is 3 inches from the bottom of the tank. Gow said the water was pumped out of the bottom after the first test, leaving about a half-inch or two gallons of water in the 2,000-gallon tank.
"The level of the water layer was still at a half-inch when we measured the tank last Monday," Gow said.
The city confirmed the tanks at the harbor and marina have been inspected and certified to be in perfect condition. Any water then found in the tank would come from condensation, the city said, and accumulate at the bottom of the tank, separate from the gas.
"CPEC told us that having slight amounts of water in the bottom of the tank was common in almost all fuel tanks," Gow said. "And we can confirm that water is not entering our tanks through any other means."
Gow also spoke with Spratt Oil, the company that supplied the fuel when the dock opened, the city said, to see if they knew how water could be getting from the fuel tanks into boater's tanks.
"Spratt assured us that the fuel that we received from them was water-free," Gow said. "They also suggested we contact CPEC who has performed maintenance on our tanks in the past, and who installed our gas pump."
This week's testing, the city said, "conclusively" ruled out the possibility of water dispensing along with fuel from the municipal dock. A hydro-filter will be installed on the fuel tank at the advice of CPEC, which will collect any water as fuel is pumped.
"The filter is filled with starch-like material that will collect water and will not allow it past the filter and into the tanks of the boaters," Gow said.
The filters will be installed on both gas and diesel pumps. Parks and Recreation staff advised boaters check for condensation, which can collect when the vehicles are out of use for an extended period. Condensation or a dirty or clogged filter could lead to poor performance or engine problems.
