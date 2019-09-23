MUSCATINE – Especially after three record-breaking flood crests earlier this year, Muscatine Public Works director Brian Stineman doesn’t believe a predicted flood later this week will be too much to worry about.
According to the National Weather Service, river forecasts that include recent precipitation and forecasts for rainfall predict the Mississippi River will pass flood stage on Wednesday. Flood stage at Muscatine is 15 feet and water level predictions are expected to be as high as 17 feet. Stineman said compared to the 24-foot crest the city won’t have to prepare too heavily.
“At that elevation all we will get is a little bit of water in the riverfront park,” he said. “It will kind of come over the paving into the parking lot, but we don’t have to do a whole lot.”
He said if the river rises to 18 feet, the city would have to prepare for road closures. According to the National Weather Service web site, the level was at 13.7 feet Monday morning and continuing to rise.
Brian Wright, Muscatine County Emergency Management director, said he has been monitoring the water levels. He has also been in discussions with area hydrologists. Wright said a lot of people know what level the river reaches based on the number of feet predicted. He also doesn’t believe 17 feet will be excessive.
“Seventeen feet … we’ll be OK,” Stineman said. “Especially after what we went through this spring.”
The flood warning remains in effect until Thursday evening, at which point the water is expected to fall below flood stage.
The service advises people who find a flooded roadway to turn around and find an alternate route.
