According to forecasts provided by the National Weather Service, a strong wintry system is expected to move into the northern region of Iowa starting Wednesday, with the system remaining until early Thursday.

The system has the potential to bring a wintry mix of precipitation, which could include freezing rain, with most of this ice predicted to fall along and north of the U.S. Highway 30 corridor, with the U.S. Highway 20 corridor east into far northwest Illinois most likely to see the heaviest ice accumulations.

“This storm has been remarkably consistent in the models as far as the track of it, which is something we don’t see too often,” Meteorologist Alex Gibbs said.

But while northern parts of the state will likely see some ice and snow, Muscatine is currently falling more on the “warm side of the storm” and may not see as much precipitation.

“It looks like we might see some light freezing rain possibly later on Wednesday evening going into Thursday,” Gibbs explained. “The important thing about Wednesday is that if we do see any freezing rain, we’re going to be warming up afterward, so that’s going to melt pretty quickly and not be very impactful.”

Gibbs said if the storm were to impact travel, this impact would most likely be present late Wednesday night to Thursday morning. While Gibbs said that he is unsure how likely ice is with this storm, he still advised caution driving on Thursday morning depending on how much freezing precipitation the area gets the night before and on how cold temperatures were the night before.

“For us here, it’s going to be one of those things where we may see some ice and there may be a chance of it again toward the back end (of the system), but by the time the actual precipitation ends, our temperatures should be above freezing,” he said.

If the Muscatine area does end up seeing any ice accumulation, it is expected to be under a quarter of an inch, which is far less than the amount needed to declare any sort of weather watch or warning.

Looking ahead to the rest of the month, Gibbs said the weather will be active with the possibility of more winter systems moving through the Muscatine area. But with above-normal temperatures expected for the next couple weeks, it is unclear whether the precipitation will fall as snow or rain.

“Unlike what we’d normally get this time of year, which would be all snow, we have a better chance of it being rain than we normally would right now,” he said, adding that residents should still stay tuned in case of any potential changes in the forecast, especially if they have any plans to travel north.