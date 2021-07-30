NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash from July 14

MUSCATINE – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its full Aviation Accident Preliminary Report regarding the fatal plane crash that occurred in Muscatine County on July 14.

El Dorado Springs, Mo. couple Daniel Slack, 68, and Sharon Slack, 69, were flying a Piper PA-28-180 plane on the day of the fatal crash. Their plane crashed in a cornfield west of Highway 38, about a quarter mile north of 170th Street. Although officials didn’t receive a report until 2:30 p.m. that day, according to the NTSB’s report, the plane crashed at 12:35 p.m.

The report states that the plane started off in Ford Airport, in Iron Mountain, Mich. The pilot had a private pilot certificate, which allowed him to operate a single-engine airplane such as the one he flew that day, but had no instrument rating. The pilot didn’t have a flight plan filed with the airport and was not in contact with air traffic control.

Although there was no destination confirmed, it was reported that after departing Ford Airport, the plane traveled for 220 nautical miles on a 210 degrees heading at an altitude of 4,500 feet. At about 11:41 a.m., the plane began a series of both course and altitude changes that continued throughout the rest of the flight.