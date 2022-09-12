Number of cats at Muscatine Humane Society rises to over 170 following hoarder case

MUSCATINE — With the recent addition of almost 30 cats to the population at the Muscatine Humane Society — increasing the total to 178 — space to house them is running out. So the organizations says now is a great time to adopt.

“I would just say to people that if you’re even thinking about adding a cat or a kitten to your family, now is the time," Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis said. "Because we really need the space.”

With the Humane Society’s vet stopping by this weekend, McGinnis hopes to have 20 newly spayed/neutered cats and kittens available for adoption next week, with all cat adoption fees reduced to $35.

“When those cats move on, it gives us room to put 20 more cats in our adoption section,” McGinnis said.

The shelter now has 178 cats. Because of this, shelter staff has been forced to use the supply of large dog pet-taxis as kennels.

While space may be limited, the shelter’s supplies are quickly being replenished. On Saturday, a large amount of cat and kitten food was donated as well as 15 9-by-12-inch dish pans (which can be used as litter pans), according to McGinnis. Monday morning saw another large donation of food.

“We’re really grateful to our community,” she said. “Any time we’ve ever had this sort of situation, our community kicks right in and gives us food. We have been able to order more vaccinations because now we don’t have to worry about spending as much on food. We can use our budget to buy feline leukemia test-kits and vaccinations or medication and de-wormers and all the other products we need.”

Last Friday, the Humane Society took in 23 cats after a hoarding situation was discovered in a residence on 4926 Abrams Drive. Since then, six more cats have been brought in with a potential for more, as Animal Control is still at the site trying to catch more wild cats.

“It’s nothing that we haven’t done before, that’s for sure,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis shared that all the cats were covered with fleas and had ear mites, which were treated immediately.

“It is neglectful when you have animals and they’re covered with external parasites like fleas because that’s something basic that you can handle for your pet,” she said. “If no flea protection or ear mite protection is given and you have a large number of animals in one place, then the parasites just multiply.”

A couple of the adult cats that were brought in are pregnant, while several kittens had a severe upper respiratory infection and have since been put on medication. One adult female cat was also discovered to have an extremely infected ear and has also been put on medication.

“The majority of them, I could handle easily,” McGinnis continued. “They were vaccinated, de-wormed and were able to be medicated by hand. There was only maybe two out of all of those cats who were wilder and who I had a problem handling, but that doesn’t mean that they might not get better. The majority of them, though, were pretty friendly, especially the kittens.”

Over time, the Humane Society will test each of the colony cats for feline leukemia. After testing is done and the cats have been spayed or neutered, they will officially be up for adoption. While the adult cats may take longer, McGinnis expects most of the kittens to be up for adoption by Christmastime, depending on how long it takes to get them healthy.

Those interested in adopting a cat can email the shelter humanesoc@machlink.com. Those wishing to report a hoarding situation should also call the shelter at 563-263-7358 and are asked to give a specific address along with as much information about the situation as possible.