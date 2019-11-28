Final approval from the Federal Emergency Management Administration on reimbursement applications filed by the city of Columbus Junction is still pending, but the city council was told Wednesday that is not stopping continued planning and other work on several projects.
Mayor Mark Huston suggested one of the primary issues was to continue work on restoring infrastructure on Oakview Drive. The city street was damaged in May when heavy rainfall caused a hillside to slide, dropping a portion of the street and exposing water and sewer lines.
Residences along the street were also damaged, but are not part of the damaged public infrastructure eligible for federal disaster assistance.
While some repair work on the water and sewer lines has been completed, either as emergency repair work or with the assumption FEMA will eventually approve the city’s disaster applications, other work remains.
Huston said the city needed to continue moving forward on the remaining work.
“Somewhere here along the line we have some more Oakview to decide what we are going to do,” he reminded the council.
City engineer Matt Walker agreed, but said he had understood the city wanted to wait until FEMA made its final decision on funding assistance.
“You have these claims and I guess they have all been submitted,” he said.
City clerk Julie Heindel said the city had submitted the water line repair, but it had been the only one.
Huston said several other projects on Oakview Drive remained, including repairing a section of sewer line between two manholes, lifting the street up and pouring a blacktop surface over everything.
“So we’ve got that to do yet, then we have to turn around and figure out what we are going to do at Crestwood,” he said, referring to another street where there was damage to sewer manholes.
“I think it makes sense to combine the Oakview sewer with the Oakview street projects and have one contract for both of those,” Walker said, explaining that would mean only one bond would be needed for settlement purposes.
“We can’t have the sewer contractor coming back and saying it’s the street contractor’s fault. This way we have one person,” he continued.
The Crestwood project however will need to be bid separately Walker said.
“It’s not a typical project,” he said, suggesting the location of the manholes in a backyard ravine area could pose unique problems for the contractor.
“I think that will be the best way to go - once they get FEMA (approval),” he added.
Meanwhile, the water line repair work on Oakview Drive is complete, Walker said and recommended the city council approve releasing the 5 percent project retainage the city had held back.
The council agreed and approved a $1,318 payment to Four Seasons Construction, West Burlington.
The council also approved a $77,696 payment to Keller Excavating, Boone, for work on a box culvert replacement for the Locust Street bridge. Walker said the only remaining work on the project was seeding, which would need to wait until spring.
He said the city was currently holding around $9,000 in retainage for that project and the seeding cost was estimated to be around $1,100, so it was unlikely the company would not complete the work as soon as possible.
In final action, public works staffer Todd Salazar reported that four radio-read water meters had been installed on an experimental basis in the city. He said a recent reading of one of the meters had led to the discovery of a water leak inside a wall, possibly saving the homeowner a large water bill.
Huston told the council it would need to make a decision next year if it intended to convert all the city’s water meters over to the new models.
