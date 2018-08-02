MUSCATINE — Former President Barack Obama endorsed a list of 81 Democratic contenders in the 2018 midterm elections. Among them was Laura Liegois, a candidate in the race for Iowa's District 91.
On Aug. 1, Barack Obama tweeted the list of endorsements:
"Today I'm proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they're running to represent," Obama wrote in a tweet.
In an accompanying statement Obama wrote that the endorsements prioritize "taking back control of the U.S. House of Representatives and growing the U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus."
On November 6, Liegois will be on the ballot with incumbent Gary Carlson for the District 91 seat in the Iowa State House.
"I had heard earlier that he had a pretty considerable fund that he and some of his peers were raising to influence state elections," Carlson said. "I'm not aware of previous presidents getting involved in state elections. It's certainly his prerogative. I just question why a president would be involved in a local election."
Liegois said on her campaign Facebook page she was grateful for the endorsement.
"Thank you, President Barack Obama, for this endorsement. It is a profound honor to be recognized for my work and dedication to District 91," she said on the page. "But I also wanted to say thank you to all the supporters, volunteers, and residents in District 91. This campaign would not be where it is today without all your generous time, energy, and support."
Along with Liegois, other endorsed Iowa candidates included Deidre DeJear for Iowa Secretary of State, Tim Gannon for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Kristein Sunde for State House District 42, Jennifer Konfrst for State House District 43 and Eric Gjerde for State House District 67.
The former president's endorsement comes just a week after EMILY'S List, a Washington D.C. based PAC, endorsed Liegois and 13 other candidates.