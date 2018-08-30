The family of the late Maurice "Mike" Lofgren will host a second celebration of life for friends and family, who are unable to attend the first memorial, Clinton. The second celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 13, at the home of Mark and Paula Lofgren, 3025 Provence Lane, Muscatine.
As was reported Saturday, Aug. 25, Mike Lofgren passed away Aug. 20, 2018, in Cape Coral Florida. He will be deeply missed by his eight children, 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.