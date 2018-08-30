Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The family of the late Maurice "Mike" Lofgren will host a second celebration of life for friends and family, who are unable to attend the first memorial, Clinton. The second celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 13, at the home of Mark and Paula Lofgren, 3025 Provence Lane, Muscatine. 

As was reported Saturday, Aug. 25, Mike Lofgren passed away Aug. 20, 2018, in Cape Coral Florida. He will be deeply missed by his eight children, 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Maurice Lofgren
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments