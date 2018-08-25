December 17, 1933-August 20, 2018
CLINTON — Maurice “Mike” John Lofgren Jr., 84, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018, at the home of his daughter, Becky (Tom) Duncan, in Cape Coral, Florida, surrounded by his family. Cremation rites were accorded in Florida. A Celebration of his Life will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Lemke Funeral Homes – South Chapel, 2610 Manufacturing Drive. Burial will immediately follow at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.
Mike was born on December 17, 1933, to Maurice and Myrtle Steece Lofgren in St. Paul, Minnesota. In later years, they moved to Clinton and then Muscatine. He was a 1953 graduate of Muscatine High School participating in basketball, football and track and excelling in all of them with top honors, including participating in the high hurdles at the Drake Relays.
He married Betty Scannell on August 20, 1954, in Muscatine and had eight children. They later divorced.
He sold cookware to help pay for college at Iowa Wesleyan University, where he had a football scholarship. Later he was top salesman with the Salad Master Cookware Company and he had a successful real estate business in Muscatine. He enjoyed attending the Drake Relays with his sons every year and was an avid pool player.
Those left to honor his memory include his ex-wife, Betty (Bill) Siegrist of Muscatine; his children: Mike (Lisa) Lofgren, of Ithaca, New York, Debbie Spangler of Cedar Rapids, Chris (Mike) Crist of Ely, Iowa, Becky (Tom) Duncan of Cape Coral, Mark (Paula) Lofgren of Muscatine, Jim (Jennifer) Lofgren of Muscatine, Lisa (John) Freilinger of Muscatine, and Vicki (Jade) Jones of Muscatine; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two nephews; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Al Stanley, all of Clinton.
Fond memories and condolences for Mike’s family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.