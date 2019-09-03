September 8, 1934-September 1, 2019
MUSCATINE — Patricia A. VanAcker, 84, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her home in Muscatine surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the committal service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Mulford Evangelical Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be directed to the Mulford Evangelical Church in memory of Patricia. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia Ann Bunn was born on September 8, 1934, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of William and Elvira (Keener) Bunn. On May 10, 1957, Patricia was united in marriage to Ronald Lee VanAcker. Patricia owned and operated VanAcker Mobile Park from 1976 to 2016 and Sampson Street Auto Sales from 1965 – 1999. She was a member of the Mulford Evangelical Church and enjoyed cross-stitching, shopping and spending time with her family.
Patricia will be deeply missed by her daughter, Deborah (Rodney) Summy of Muscatine; two grandchildren, Aaron (Jen) Summy of Illinois City and Ashley (Jack) Evans of Illinois City; four great grandchildren, Madisyn Summy, Ethan Summy, Kierstyn Summy and Jonah Evans and siblings, Jack (Evelyn) Bunn of Muscatine and Norman (Barb) Bunn of Davenport.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald on December 20, 2017; four sisters, Eva Titus, Emma Burbank, Winnie Carpenter and Mary “Kate” Gordon and three brothers, Fred Bunn, Hugh Bunn and Art Bunn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.