MUSCATINE – After recently being inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Muscatine musician Jim Van Winkle started thinking more about what the genre means to him and why he thought he deserved to be recognized.
“Rock and roll is not rebellion. Rock and roll is not anarchy. Rock and roll is not part of the holy trinity of sex, drugs and rock and roll,” he said. “What I figured out, for me at least, is that rock and roll is passion. Not only passion, but it’s an unashamed passion that attracts the rebels because they can have their unashamed attitude toward being rebels — attracts the anarchists and their passion — attracts the people whose passion might be sex and drugs and it’s the passion that I put into my music.”
He said it made him think about the origins of the term rock and roll, how it was first used to describe the fervor of religious services and how it was used as a slang term for sex — both conveying passion.
Van Winkle was inducted to the hall of fame along with the other members of the band Crusin’. He had played with the '60s nostalgia band, as he described it, since 2005 and left about a year ago. He said the band was fun because of the dynamic among band members.
Coming from a musical family influenced by bluegrass, Van Winkle started playing the mandolin when he was six years old, playing professionally three years later and performing at his church in eighth grade. He studied classical and jazz music at Northern Illinois University.
“But the full time thing never happened — life happened,” he said. He fell in love, got married and all of a sudden jobs became more important. Playing music was still a large part of his life and he would continue to play at church and as a “weekend warrior” playing shows and going on small tours.
“You have to treat every gig like it’s 10,000 people,” he said because the audience deserves the best performance.
Taught guitar since he was 12, Van Winkle was in a music store in the Quad-Cities and the owner heard him play and asked if he wanted to teach. He says teaching is one of the gifts he’s been blessed with. Playing in churches has been a big part of his musical career as is playing church music with that glorified God with a contemporary feel.
He also performed with the Andy Landers Band and would play the Redstone Room in Davenport almost every month. The band would play Landers’ music which were stories, Van Winkle said, with Christian themes that could be played anywhere such as bars and clubs, because the religious element wasn’t overt.
“We were taking a message of hope into a place that might not normally get that,” he said.
Van Winkle said after he gets more settled into his position as director of media ministries at Wesley United Methodist Church he hopes to be able to play his music with the church band to enhance the experience of those who attend services. He also would like to get into teaching again and would like to restart the ukulele program at Musser Public Library. He also said he has the itch to be a part of another performing project and keeps playing because of the way his music makes people feel especially in the church.
“I think I’m called to do it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.