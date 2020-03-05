Off-duty Muscatine police officer saved a seven-year-old boy from drowning last weekend

MUSCATINE — Last week, an off-duty Muscatine police officer saved the life of a drowning child.
On Saturday, Officer Whitni Pena was at the birthday party of a friend's child at the American Hotel on Hwy 61.
Among the guests was Kaysen Simonson, 7, a friend and classmate of the birthday boy.
“My stepson and I were just talking about having my daughter’s birthday party there when I noticed my friend was pulling the boy out of the shallow end, so I just went over there to see what had happened," Pena said.
Simonson was blue and purple in the face, didn't have a pulse and was not breathing, so she began CPR, Pena said.
Like the rest of Muscatine’s police officers, Pena is trained and certified in CPR every year. But this was the first time she performed it in a real, life-saving situation.
“Obviously it was a scary experience. I had been on plenty of calls where we’ve administered CPR, but I’ve never been the first-point person on CPR.”
Pena called it emotional and nerve-wracking.
“You’re just praying that everything works out for the best as well as trying to mentally prepare yourself for if it doesn’t," she said.
Three or four minutes after starting CPR, Simonson took a shallow breath. He still wasn’t breathing on his own, so Pena continued CPR. As paramedics arrived, Simonson took a big breath and started regaining consciousness. He was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where it was confirmed Simonson was OK, and Officer Pena had saved his life.
“I’ll never forget that experience and I’ll never forget Kaysen,” she said.
She only knew the boy's father, Brock Simonson, but Pena says she’ll probably check up on Kaysen the rest of his life.
Pena credited her three friends, Kassy, Kristy and Kory Middagh for quick action. Kassy pulled Simonson out of the water while Kory and Kristy assisted with anything Pena had needed as she performed CPR. “If that boy hadn’t brushed up against (Kassy), he could be in a totally different situation.”
Muscatine Police Department plans to give her a lifesaver award while Simonson’s parents have already thanked Pena by giving her flowers, a Willow Tree figuring and a card to show their gratitude.