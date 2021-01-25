Off-street parking encouraged as strong winter storm bears down

If off-street parking is not an option, and if a snow emergency is declared by the city, residents can alternate side of street parking. Park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days. On all streets where parking is allowed on one side only, if the permitted side (where parking is allowed) is even numbered, vehicles can park on that side only on even-numbered days. If the permitted side (where parking is allowed) is odd-numbered, vehicles can park on that side only on odd-numbered days. No parking is ever allowed on the side of the street where parking is prohibited by posted sign. The transition time between the first and second day of a snow emergency is from midnight until 8 a.m. Enforcement of the second snow emergency day does not begin until 8 a.m.