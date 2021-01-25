Off-street parking encouraged as strong winter storm bears down

MUSCATINE – With a powerful snow storm predicted to hit Muscatine and the surrounding areas overnight, bringing with it six to 12 inches of heavy wet snow, Muscatine is urging residents to find off-road parking through Thursday afternoon to assist with snow removal on the streets.
According to the National Weather Service out of the Quad City Airport, the heaviest snowfall is expected between 3 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday. Hazardous travel, blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility is predicted. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office recommends people having to travel wear a seatbelt, ensure a cell phone is charged and to have things such as coats, blankets, water and snacks in the vehicle. The department also warns there could be a tow ban put into effect. Drivers are also advised to slow down when driving in winter conditions and use extra caution.
“We are currently monitoring the forecast,” Brian Stineman, public works director for Muscatine said Monday morning. “All our equipment and staff are ready to go.”
On Monday morning, crews were out pretreating the streets to begin snow plowing operations Monday afternoon. According to the city’s snow plan, five snow emergency routes will be cleared first, followed by the downtown district, residential streets and alleys. Stineman said the plan is constantly adjusted to provide the safest roads possible.
If off-street parking is not an option, and if a snow emergency is declared by the city, residents can alternate side of street parking. Park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days. On all streets where parking is allowed on one side only, if the permitted side (where parking is allowed) is even numbered, vehicles can park on that side only on even-numbered days. If the permitted side (where parking is allowed) is odd-numbered, vehicles can park on that side only on odd-numbered days. No parking is ever allowed on the side of the street where parking is prohibited by posted sign. The transition time between the first and second day of a snow emergency is from midnight until 8 a.m. Enforcement of the second snow emergency day does not begin until 8 a.m.
Stineman did not expect a snow emergency to be declared. A snow emergency, also known as “emergency snow removal operation,” is the enforcement of the plan for off-road parking.
Muscatine’s snow emergency parking plan can be viewed at https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/780/Snow-Emergency-Parking-Plan?fbclid=IwAR2vwzjQ6qKBNCo1zIeazSz_Q4PrQmx2sVjAZ6IsfoalzEMSbfeArQu-i4M#:~:text=When%20the%20City%20of%20Muscatine,street%20on%20even%2Dnumbered%20days.
Stineman also said that clearing sidewalks is the responsibility of property owners, according to Muscatine city code. Property owners are responsible to clear natural accumulations of snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours of the last snowfall. If the city has to clear the snow and ice, the property owner will be assessed the cost of removal. People removing snow are advised that depositing the snow in the street is a violation of city ordinance.
The city also recommend people can prevent the buildup of ice and snow in front of their drives by clearing the area to the left.