Officers and athletes participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

MUSCATINE — Officers and athletes alike gathered at the Muscatine YMCA to officially kick off this year’s local Special Olympics with the annual torch run.
Though the actual torch was retired several years ago, there was still plenty to celebrate as well as a bike ride through town to participate in.
The bike ride, which ran through the city’s bike trails before looping back to the Y, was led by Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess, Sgt. Willie Leza, who has headed the fundraising efforts for this event for a few years now, and Jason Miller, the director for the Muscatine Special Olympics program.
Other officers from the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the torch run, alongside 10 Special Olympic athletes.
“It’s pretty exciting this year,” Leza said. “The community, individuals and businesses have really stepped up this year.”
Before the ride began, Riess and Leza were handed over a check for $10,569.83 to the Muscatine Special Olympics program, more than $500 past Leza’s original goal for this year.
“Coming out of the pandemic, the dollar amount that was raised is just phenomenal,” Riess said.
Both he and Leza thanked all those who contributed to the fundraiser, citing the extra efforts of businesses such as Salvatore’s and Tee’s Ice Cream & Burgers.
“The entire month of April, the staff at Tee’s donated all of their tips to us, and the amount that they donated was right around $1,500 just by themselves,” Leza said. “That’s impressive. Then Salvatore’s had their 15% night. … So, we have some pretty good businesses that will really step up and help us out."
The two of them also acknowledged those who donated to the coin jars set up throughout the county, which was seen as the fundraiser’s biggest revenue generator.
“(The coin jars) was something Willie started about two or three years ago, and it’s really taken off since he took over the program, and the funds that have been brought in just in the last three or four years is amazing,” Riess said.
“We’ve really hurt this past year, not just financially but mentally and physically," Miller added. "So, to have the Sheriff’s Department come out and get together with our local community, raise some funds, and still support our athletes here in town is just unbelievable. It just shows how much support we have here in our community, and how much these guys are loved."
Miller also thanked Leza in particular for all of his efforts.
“Willie’s been heading this whole thing up for the past five or six years, and every year he has this goal of a thousand more dollars," Miller said. "He’s just done a tremendous job supporting our athletes. He rides with us, he has a good rapport with the athletes, and all around he’s just a good guy, so we’re really excited he’s on our side.”
Following this kickoff, Muscatine Special Olympics will hold three local-level events — a soccer skills competition and a bocce competition throughout the week of May 16-22, with a big track and field meet on Saturday at Susan Clark Jr. High. The meet will consist of the 50 meter dash-or-walk, and the standing long-jump.
Although they will not be participating in any state Special Olympic competitions this year, there are going to be 48 Muscatine athletes competing at the local events.
“We’re excited to get back to actually doing things,” Miller said. “Last year, we actually did the Torch Run, but it was just two officers and myself, and we biked in the rain all the way to Lone Tree. But this year, we decided to utilize the bike trails in Muscatine.”
Miller added that it felt good having athletes ride with them again this year during the Torch Run. After last year brought many cancellations and isolation due to the pandemic, having the opportunity to come back together again has made the occasion all the more special, he said.
“It’s good to get the athletes back and doing things, since they’ve been biting at the bit for a whole year," Miller said. "We started practices up for track and field, bocce ball and soccer skills. Those have been going really well, and to bring the torch back in full capacity like we have in the past just gives us a good feeling."