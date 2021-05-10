Officers and athletes participate in Special Olympics Torch Run

“The entire month of April, the staff at Tee’s donated all of their tips to us, and the amount that they donated was right around $1,500 just by themselves,” Leza said. “That’s impressive. Then Salvatore’s had their 15% night. … So, we have some pretty good businesses that will really step up and help us out."

The two of them also acknowledged those who donated to the coin jars set up throughout the county, which was seen as the fundraiser’s biggest revenue generator.

“(The coin jars) was something Willie started about two or three years ago, and it’s really taken off since he took over the program, and the funds that have been brought in just in the last three or four years is amazing,” Riess said.

“We’ve really hurt this past year, not just financially but mentally and physically," Miller added. "So, to have the Sheriff’s Department come out and get together with our local community, raise some funds, and still support our athletes here in town is just unbelievable. It just shows how much support we have here in our community, and how much these guys are loved."

Miller also thanked Leza in particular for all of his efforts.