Officers awarded for lifesaving efforts over previous year

MUSCATINE – Five Muscatine police officers were recognized by the Muscatine City Council Thursday for life-saving efforts they made during 2020.

Mayor Diana Broderson commented that all Muscatine Police Officers do great work, but the ones who had gone above and beyond were the ones being recognized. Four of the officers had previously been recognized when council meetings were being held virtually only. Broderson said the ceremony during one of the first council meetings to be held in council chambers as the city was returning from the COVID-19 pandemic would give the officers more of the credit they deserved.

During the ceremony, the officers and the city council all wore masks and practiced social distancing. The officers were not given a handshake after receiving the awards, but the council applauded their efforts.

The most recent police officer to be recognized was Officer Casey Jensen. During Thursday’s city council meeting, Broderson presented him with the Life Saving Award for the saving of a woman’s life who was having a mental health crisis. On Aug. 25, the subject was in the mud at the water line on the riverfront and refused to come to shore. She walked into the Mississippi River with the goal of ending her life, saying she wanted to die. Jensen had reportedly entered the river, grabbed the woman, and brought her back onto shore.

