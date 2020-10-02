Officers awarded for lifesaving efforts over previous year

MUSCATINE – Five Muscatine police officers were recognized by the Muscatine City Council Thursday for life-saving efforts they made during 2020.
Mayor Diana Broderson commented that all Muscatine Police Officers do great work, but the ones who had gone above and beyond were the ones being recognized. Four of the officers had previously been recognized when council meetings were being held virtually only. Broderson said the ceremony during one of the first council meetings to be held in council chambers as the city was returning from the COVID-19 pandemic would give the officers more of the credit they deserved.
During the ceremony, the officers and the city council all wore masks and practiced social distancing. The officers were not given a handshake after receiving the awards, but the council applauded their efforts.
The most recent police officer to be recognized was Officer Casey Jensen. During Thursday’s city council meeting, Broderson presented him with the Life Saving Award for the saving of a woman’s life who was having a mental health crisis. On Aug. 25, the subject was in the mud at the water line on the riverfront and refused to come to shore. She walked into the Mississippi River with the goal of ending her life, saying she wanted to die. Jensen had reportedly entered the river, grabbed the woman, and brought her back onto shore.
Officer Jolisa Colman was presented with the Medal of Valor. She had previously been recognized by the council during its May 7 meeting. Colman was honored for saving a woman who was attempting to jump from the High Bridge into the Mississippi River on Feb. 20. Colman responded to the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge to reports of a woman on the bridge threatening to jump. On scene, Colman had attempted to talk to her. The woman was sitting on the side of the bridge with her feet dangling over the edge. As Colman approached she pushed herself over the edge, saying she was going to jump. Colman got to the ledge in time to grab her arm and jacket sleeve in time to prevent the subject from falling into the river. Colman held on to the woman and tried to pull her up. She landed on the beams of the bridge just under the ledge.
Colman continued to talk to the woman while she was on the beam. Eventually the woman climbed her way back to the bridge and over the railing.
Officer Whitni Pena received a lifesaving award for saving a child’s life in Feb. 29, when she pulled a child from a pool. Pena had been off duty at the AmericInn attending a child’s birthday party in the pool area. She noticed a subject pulling a child from the pool. Pena ran over and saw the child was purple, blue in the face and not breathing. She began CPR on the child with the help of two other adults. After about four minutes, the 7-year-old boy spit out water and began breathing on his own. Paramedics arrived and transported the child to the emergency room.
Pena commented she was grateful she was there that day. She has been in contact with the child’s family and they have declared she is the child’s “guardian angel.”
Officer Mark Schollmeyer and Corporal Matt Fowler were recognized with Lifesaving Awards after saving a woman’s life on July 7 when they rescued her from a burning house. The two were on patrol in the south end of Muscatine and noticed heavy smoke coming from a house at 512 Liberty. After calling in the fire, the two officers tried to enter the structure through the front door, but turned back due to the heat. Moving around the back, they saw an 80-year-old female lying on the floor about three feet from the rear entrance. The officers broke open the back door and pulled her to safety.
