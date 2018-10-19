When Ben Sharpe took a 9-1-1 call early Wednesday, he was expecting a car accident or motorist/deer collision.
Instead, the voice on the other line said his wife was having a baby and just minutes later, "the longest call I'd ever taken," ended with laughter from the Muscom telecommunicator and a cry from a healthy newborn baby girl.
"We take so many (calls), you think it's going to be standard fare," Sharpe said. "It was definitely the last thing I expected."
And Sharpe, who has been with Muscom since March 2016, wasn't wrong not to expect it. Beverly Griffith, Muscom manager, said in 25 years, she never had such a call.
"I think in my head, I'm thinking, 'OK, this is happening,'" Sharpe said.
But he said he was able to rely on procedure (all telecommunicators are Emergency Medical Dispatcher certified) and a team of dispatchers and paramedics to respond calmly to the stressful situation.
Throughout the call, Sharpe had to respond to the mother's water breaking and the eventual birth. And after asking if the baby was breathing, that's when he heard the baby's cry and the confirmation of a job well done.
"I think I just started laughing," he said. "It was a pretty awesome moment."
The importance of that moment, Sharpe said, didn't really sink in until the next day. Although, he gives much of the credit to the parents of the baby.
"The real heroes are going to be mom and dad," Sharpe said. "They're the real rock stars."
And the man those "rock stars" have to thank for guiding them through a nerve-wracking situation said he worked in customer service before a friend and police officer convinced him to apply for Muscom. The decision to make that career move is one he does not regret.
"It's definitely been a rewarding career," Sharpe said.
And while that career covers every high-drama situation, from car accidents to newborn babies, Sharpe said when people call 9-1-1, they are going to deal with professionals.
"They're looking for help and that's what we're giving them," he said.
