Old Friends: Chinese ambassador to visit Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang will visit Muscatine on April 20, to meet with old friends of Chinese President Xi Jinping. "Old Friends" is the name of the book Xi wrote about Muscatine.

The trip, which some see as a chance to build bridges between the United States and China, comes at a time when ties remain tense between the world's two largest economies.

Top U.S. officials have urged China to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine. And the White House launched a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games over human rights abuses, including forced labor, against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, which has drawn global condemnation.

Frictions over Chinese subsidies into targeted industries, state-owned enterprises and forced technology transfers — which Washington argues creates an unlevel playing field for U.S. firms operating at home and abroad — have led to trade restrictions and warnings of economic and financial consequences for China and other countries that have maintained ties with Russia.

China is one of the largest export markets for U.S. goods and services.

The Chinese Ambassador's trip is being coordinated by the Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee.

Sarah Lande remembers Xi's beaming face as he explored her family farm during his visit to Iowa in 1985. She remembers her role in Muscatine’s delve into trans-Pacific diplomacy as Xi, then a junior party official, stayed with her and her late husband, Roger, during his two-week visit to Iowa. He revisited the farm in 2012, then as vice president of China.

Lande said she looks forward to continuing the cultural exchange launched more than three decades ago with Qin's upcoming visit.

"I’m thrilled about it," Lande said. "I so encourage our two countries to work more closely together, especially in the people-to-people stage.”

The meeting will be held at the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center and will be closed to the public. There will be a press conference following the meeting at about 4:15 p.m.

In 2014 Chinese investors from Muscatine’s Sister City of Zhengding were part of the $41-million project that built the hotel and convention center in Muscatine. Former Mayor DeWayne Hopkins called the investment a “result” of the person-to-person diplomacy Muscatine was practicing with China.

Daniel Stein, chair of the Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee, said relations between Muscatine and China have "soured" a bit over the last few years and hopes this is the Chinese people trying to re-engage. He also felt this may be the Chinese delegation showing respect after Roger Lande, Sarah’s husband, died on March 17.

"We don’t know for sure what their reasoning is, but that is probably part of it," he said.

Sarah Lande recalls the visit in 1985. At the time she was working to create a Sister State bond with Hubei Province in China that started in 1983. Xi led the delegation to Iowa to learn to increase agricultural production.

"Because I had been involved with Iowa Sister States and because I had traveled to China in 1984, I wanted to be sure the Chinese delegation came to Muscatine," Lande said.

She and fellow Sister States member Joan Axel were eager to meet the delegation. Lande remembers Xi on the farm with a "smile that just wouldn’t stop." She said he was curious about everything.

Lande said the four members of the delegation wrote a book about their trip to Muscatine called "Old Friends – the Xi Jinping Iowa story." Since the book could not be published in China, it was published in the United States. A group of volunteers from Muscatine helped get the book published.

During the 2012 visit, then-Mayor Hopkins presented Xi with the key to the city. Lande said an entourage came from the Cedar Rapids Airport to visit the Muscatine farm and then-Gov. Terry Branstad joined the group.

"When he came in the door he had this smile — he was just so happy to see everybody," she said. "It was like we were old friends. He was glad to be back."

During the visit, each shared a memory from 1985. Xi remembered quite a bit. As he left, Xi invited them to be his guests in China. About three months later, the group from Muscatine went to China.

Lande said Xi was a firm believer that if the people of the United States and China got to know each other, the two countries could learn to get along. They had high hopes the countries' leaders could learn to work together.

"I’m going to do my best to bring as many opportunities for contacts and exchanges with China as I can," Lande said.

