MUSCATINE — Decked out in blue and sporting the positive attitude of a two-time Olympic medalist and five-time figure skating world champion, Michelle Kwan made a stop Monday in the Joe Biden campaign headquarters in Muscatine as part of the final 28-day push to the Iowa caucus.
While saying there is a lot of work to do leading up to Feb. 3, and acknowledging the “incredible” Iowa team campaigning for Biden's presidential bid throughout the state, she stated her belief that the former vice president has the best chance of winning the 2020 presidential race. For several months, Kwan has been on the campaign trail for Biden, and Muscatine became the latest of her celebrity appearances. Since the beginning, she has been hoping to reach one voter at a time.
“I just feel like the last three years have been so tumultuous, and I feel like not only do I have to use my power to vote but also be able to jump in and help in other capacities,” she said.
Kwan has worked with Biden in some capacities at the U.S. State Department since retiring from figure skating in 2006. Biden visited the Special Olympics as part of the presidential delegation, and Kwan is on the International Special Olympics Board. Similarly, she campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
She explained after retiring from skating, she returned to college where she earned degrees in political science and international relations. After being appointed to the state department, she later worked for Hillary Clinton’s office in New York.
“When you believe in somebody so much, you can’t just sit on the sidelines,” she said. “Right now, for the next 28 days, I’m making sure people don’t sit on the sidelines because if you do, we might have the same situation and turnout we had in 2016.”
As the Biden tour of the area continues, Kwan plans to hit the ice skating rink in Coralville and hopefully speak with some skaters about Biden’s campaign. She refers to speaking with fellow skaters about the coming caucus as “ice rink politics.”
Kwan said Biden’s history of getting things done is why she chose to join his campaign. She spoke about the Biden staff working nonstop to get the word out and said being an athlete prepared her for the job on Team Biden.
“It’s all about connecting with people and voters on the campaign trail,” she said.
