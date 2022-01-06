Omicron variant now accounts for 77.4% of county cases according to Public Health

MUSCATINE — Many hoped the start of 2022 would mark the beginning of the end for the COVID-19 pandemic, which will hit its second anniversary in March of this year. But with the omicron variant raging across both the U.S. and the state of Iowa, cases numbers are expected to remain steady.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant is accounting for 95.4% of the total U.S. COVID-19 cases. For Iowa specifically, omicron accounts for 77.4% of lab-tested positive cases while the delta variant accounts for 22.4% of cases. As of Jan. 6, Muscatine County has seen an increase of 227 positive cases since the previous week and one additional death, bringing the county’s total to 120.

Christy Roby Williams, Director of Muscatine County Public Health, said she and her team are anticipating Muscatine County, as well as the state of Iowa as a whole, to reach similar statistics as the nation soon, based on the studies that show just how transmittable this variant is as well as its ability to dodge immunity from past infection or vaccination.