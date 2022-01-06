Omicron variant now accounts for 77.4% of county cases according to Public Health

MUSCATINE — Many hoped the start of 2022 would mark the beginning of the end for the COVID-19 pandemic, which will hit its second anniversary in March of this year. But with the omicron variant raging across both the U.S. and the state of Iowa, cases numbers are expected to remain steady.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant is accounting for 95.4% of the total U.S. COVID-19 cases. For Iowa specifically, omicron accounts for 77.4% of lab-tested positive cases while the delta variant accounts for 22.4% of cases. As of Jan. 6, Muscatine County has seen an increase of 227 positive cases since the previous week and one additional death, bringing the county’s total to 120.
Christy Roby Williams, Director of Muscatine County Public Health, said she and her team are anticipating Muscatine County, as well as the state of Iowa as a whole, to reach similar statistics as the nation soon, based on the studies that show just how transmittable this variant is as well as its ability to dodge immunity from past infection or vaccination.
“We are not surprised by the increase in cases in Muscatine County and across Iowa, along with our nation,” Williams said, “The increased transmissibility coupled with the dry winter weather and holiday gatherings are likely impacts on increasing numbers, and we anticipate seeing this surge for at least another month based on our experiences the past two years.”
Williams added she and her team are saddened by all of the deaths that have occurred in Muscatine County because of the pandemic.
“The highest impact has been on individuals ages 61 and older with 103 deaths. Next are individuals ages 41-60 at 16 deaths, and then one 18-40 year old adult,” Williams said, “These are people’s friends and family. Each loss is painful and we send our ongoing respect and condolences to each person left to grieve.”
But while case numbers and deaths are still going up, vaccination efforts are still going at a slow but steady rate. Muscatine County has reached a fully vaccinated rate of 68.2% of the 12 years and older population, with 74.4% of the same population having at least one dose of the vaccine. Although those who have been vaccinated can still get the virus, Williams reminds residents that no vaccine is 100% effective and getting vaccinated is still the safest option.
“While we see individuals who have been fully vaccinated and boosted test positive for COVID-19, the severity and length of their illness has been drastically decreased and COVID-19 vaccines are still effective at preventing most infections,” she said.
Currently, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, residents who are not fully vaccinated in Iowa account for 75.9% of patients being hospitalized and 82% of patients in the ICU.
“Fully vaccinated people with a vaccine breakthrough infection are also less likely to develop a serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19, and are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people who are not vaccinated,” Williams said.
But whether a person is vaccinated or not, Williams encourages all residents to continue using the tools and strategies that have proven to be effective to fight against omicron and any other possible new variants. This includes wearing a mask while in public indoor settings, getting tested after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, distancing from others, and washing hands effectively.
“We are all exhausted by COVID-19 in every area of our lives, but if we can collectively increase our vaccine and booster rates we will reduce the spread and variants of this infectious disease,” Williams said, “Reach out to local pharmacies or Public Health to schedule an appointment. Those who are homebound can call Senior Resources in Muscatine and we will work with them to get vaccines to those in need. It takes a village to survive a crisis, and this is the longest one we have likely ever experienced, so don’t stop the fight against COVID-19.”