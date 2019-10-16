MUSCATINE — Recycling is a familiar enough process for many Muscatine residents — collecting bottles and cans, taking them to a grocery store or collection center, and receiving the five cents per can or bottle in return. But while the process works well enough, Doug Webb, the president and CEO of Droppett, would like to try and modernize this process as well as make it more convenient for citizens.
“Our goal is clean and convenient recycling,” shares Webb, “We’ve been testing these centers in Oregon, Maine and New York, listening to the comments we’ve been getting there and applying them in the hopes of creating an even better experience in Iowa.” Along with modernizing the recycling process, Webb also hopes to try and use this system to please everyone – the people recycling, the grocery stores that would normally handle it, and the collection centers.
The Droppett centers would be using a bag drop system, where a person would scan their bag of bottles and cans using the Droppett bag tags and then would simply drop the bag through the window with no counting or cleaning required. Using the scan process, the amount earned from each bag will either be added to the user’s checking account or, if requested, will be given to the charity of their choice. An online account is needed for the bag tag, but for those without online access, a reverse vending machine will also be provided on the ends of the Droppett centers. The centers would be stationary, though mobile stations could also be requested for local sports games or charity events.
“It’s easy for consumers and easy for the collection centers that collect from the Droppett centers,” Webb adds.
With centers that can be placed in strategic locations, a website that handles the transactions, and a cleaner experience thanks to only using bags, Droppett hopes that its modern and convenient process can encourage even more recycling in Muscatine and all of Iowa. However, the Droppett system doesn’t currently meet the recycling standards set by Iowa legislation. In order to be used in Iowa, the Droppett Company is proposing some changes to the current code.
They are asking legislation for an increase in the current handling fee, with stakeholders sharing a portion of the additional cost as well as a ten mile radius for redemption centers, a public-private partnership that includes DNR rule-making authority, and clarification of language to allow bag expense and administration cost. They are not however asking to increase the deposit rate, and would allow the current 5-cent deposit to remain in place. Droppett is also asking to add a "lag time" for consumers, in order to allow the online system of receiving deposits to exist. “We’re not trying to make big, drastic changes,” Webb further explains, “We are just trying to create new opportunities for redemption centers and please everyone.”
Bobby Kaufmann, the state representative for Cedar and part of Muscatine County, watched a demonstration of the Droppett centers in person on October 16th. Representative Kaufmann says that he’s willing to listen to Doug Webb and considering the company an option but not yet claiming support. “The Bottle Bill debate has been a discussion for years,” Kaufmann says, “and there’s been plenty of discussion on how to modernize it.” The Bottle Bill, or Iowa’s Beverage Containers Control Law which was passed in 1978 as a litter control measure, is still being discussed in 2019. Along with the hope of raising the handling fee to 2-cents, one of the current debates relating to it is whether or not retailers should be allowed opt out of the redemption process. With some retailers considering all the cans and bottles to be a hassle, Droppett centers would be an option to help relieve retailers while still providing a convenient redemption spot for consumers. Whether or not all Muscatine retailers would want these centers, however, is still uncertain.
“I’m only listening; I haven’t yet decided whether or not to support it. There’s much to discuss relating to the topic, and I’m interested to hear other people’s thoughts on it,” Representative Kaufmann adds.
People wishing to discuss this issue with Kaufmann can reach him through his email address at bobby.kaufmann@legis.iowa.gov as well as through his cell phone at 563-260-3355. More information on Droppett can be found on their website at Droppett.com.
