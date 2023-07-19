Muscatine police have arrested Andre Brunnett Jones, 20, as part of a homicide investigation related to a shooting at Harrison Apartments.
At around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the apartment building at 1716 Bandag Drive, where Jeremy Smith, 41, was discovered deceased.
Jones, previously identified only as a suspect, left the scene in an unknown direction but later was taken into custody.
At the scene of the shooting, Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies said the investigation still is underway.
The city reports that the Aquatic Center was closed for the remainder of Wednesday, due to the incident. The center will reopen Thursday. The Bandag Learning Center and the Muscatine Mall were reportedly under lockdown during the investigation.
No further updates were available before press time.
