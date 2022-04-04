One hospitalized after crash in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY — The Iowa State Patrol has not yet released the names of three people injured in a crash on April 1. One person suffered serious injuries and was taken by West Liberty EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The other two received minor injuries and refused transport.

According to the minimal crash report, at about 5:07 p.m. Thursday, April 1, a 2012 Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 6, and at the same time, a 2009 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound on U.S. 6. The two vehicles sideswiped each other at Bancroft Avenue in West Liberty. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Ted’s Towing. All three people involved were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting at the scene were the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and West Liberty EMS and Police.

