One injured, 86 displaced following Sunday morning apartment fire

“Our crews were focused on fighting the fire and evacuating people, so we were not able to shut down the sprinkles quite as quickly as we wanted, but they did turn it off as soon as they could," Hartman said. "With situations like this, a lot of times we’ll focus on the damage ... but the fact of the matter is, if we didn’t have sprinklers in this situation, I am certain we would have had at least one fatality, quite possibly a couple more.”

The Salvation Army of Muscatine County was also on scene to help with those displaced. Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock said that he had started his preaching for that Sunday’s church service when he received the call about the fire.

“In a way, that’s how we worship sometimes,” Bock said. “We don’t worship during a church service, we worship through our community service, and that’s how it was yesterday.”

Bock and his team found temporary living arrangements for 60 people for the next five days. This was done in coordination with the AmericInn of Muscatine and the Super 8 Hotel of Muscatine.