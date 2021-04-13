One injured in accident on H22 Tuesday

LOUISA COUNTY — A Burlington man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a head-on crash between a pickup and a semi on H22 just east of Highway 61.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Joel Hussel of Burlington was travelling westbound on H22 and a 2010 PTRB semi driven by Austin Brown of What Cheer was eastbound at about 6:34 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, the Silverado crossed the center line and struck the semi. The Silverado came to rest eastbound in the north ditch of the road. The semi came to rest eastbound in the eastbound lane.

The semi was towed by a private company. Hussell, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Wapello Ambulance to Great River Medical Center.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Wapello Fire and Ambulance and Morning Sun Fire and Ambulance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0