Teen drivers are one of the highest-risk groups on the road. Young drivers are more likely to make mistakes from inexperience, get distracted by devices or other passengers, or engage in risky behaviors like speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, or drinking and driving.
WEST BRANCH – One man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a Jeep vs. semi accident on Interstate 80 near mile post 258.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday a 2015 Volvo semi tractor driven by Daud Ali Jama of St. Paul, Minn., was slowing or stopped for a previous accident near mile post 259. A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Craig Earl Benson of Iowa City collided with the rear end of the trailer attached to the semi. The report said that Benson did not recognize that traffic had stopped.
Benson was taken by West Liberty Ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.