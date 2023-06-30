According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday a 2015 Volvo semi tractor driven by Daud Ali Jama of St. Paul, Minn., was slowing or stopped for a previous accident near mile post 259. A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Craig Earl Benson of Iowa City collided with the rear end of the trailer attached to the semi. The report said that Benson did not recognize that traffic had stopped.