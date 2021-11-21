One injured in fire at Muscatine Tower Apartments

MUSCATINE — One person was injured and 86 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at Muscatine Tower Apartments Sunday.

Emergency responders were notified of a fire at 9:44 a.m. in a seventh floor apartment at the complex, 106 E. Sixth St., Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the Muscatine Fire Department found one male inside the apartment with injuries and transported him to Unity Point Health-Trinity Muscatine for treatment.

The building’s sprinkler system activated to help extinguish the flames and contain the fire to the apartment.

The building suffered extensive smoke and water damage and was without power as of Sunday afternoon.

Due to the damage 86 residents were evacuated and transported either to local hotels or relative's homes. The American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Muscatine Non-Emergency Transport assisted with arranging and transportation of residents.

The Muscatine Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department and Salvation Army of Muscatine were all on scene.

An investigation is underway.

