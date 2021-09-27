 Skip to main content
One killed in car crash with semi Saturday night in Lone Tree
One killed in car crash with semi Saturday night in Lone Tree

Iowa State Patrol
LONE TREE — One person was killed Saturday night in a car crash near Lone Tree at Highway 70 and 220th Street.

According to the Iowa State patrol, at about 9:57 p.m. a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling on Highway 70 while a 2012 Kenworth semitractor-trailer was traveling northbound. According to the minimal crash report, the driver of the Honda lost control and crossed into oncoming trafficWhere it was struck by the Kenworth. Both vehicles ended in the east ditch. A 30-year-old person in the Honda died. Names of those involved are not being released at this time. The accident remains under investigation.

The Iowa State patrol was assisted by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Conesville Fire and EMS and West Liberty EMS.

