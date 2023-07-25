CEDAR COUNTY – The Iowa State Patrol has not released the name of a subject who was killed in an accident on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon, pending notification of the next of kin.

According to a minimal crash report, at about 5:27 p.m. a subject was driving a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia eastbound at mile post 259, near the interchange with Garfield Avenue north of West Liberty. For an unknown reason, the semi overcorrected and rolled. The driver was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by Fry Funeral Home to St. Luke’s Hospital.

The Iowa State patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cedar County Sheriff’s office, West Branch Fire, and West Liberty Fire and EMS.

