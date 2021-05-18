One killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 Sunday afternoon

MUSCATINE — A 62-year-old Wapello man died after a crash on Highway 61 at 41st Street Sunday afternoon. Two others were reported injured.

According to the Iowa State Patrol accident report, a 2004 Buick LeSabre driven by Jill Lovell of Muscatine was traveling southeast on 41st Street at about 2:17 p.m. Lovell's car reportedly failed to yield while crossing Highway 61 and was struck by a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Olivia L. Danz of Mediapolis, traveling northeast on Highway 61.

The report said James E. Laing of Wapello was pronounced dead at the scene. The report does not say which vehicle he was in.

Lovell was injured and taken by Med Force to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Danz was also reported injured, but no further information was available. All were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Midtown towed both vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation. The Iowa State patrol was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department.

