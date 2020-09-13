One killed, two injured in accident Friday on Highway 61

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — A Burlington man was killed and two Wapello residents injured Friday as the result of a crash on Highway 61.

According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Town and Country driven by Hermann Josef Schafer of Burlington was southbound on highway 61 south of Highway 78 at 4:16 p.m. Friday, approaching a curve to the left in the roadway. For an unknown reason, the vehicle went off onto the west shoulder. The vehicle over corrected and reentered the roadway, crossing the centerline into the northbound lane, striking a 2008 Nissan Titan driven by Andrew Lloyd Beaver of Wapello.

The Town and Country came to rest in the east ditch. The Titan came to rest on the east shoulder. Schafer was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by Prugh’s Funeral Home to the state medical examiner’s office. Beaver was taken by Morning Sun Ambulance to Great River Medical Center. Passenger Rebecca Ann Beaver was taken by Wapello Ambulance to Great River Medical Center.

The accident remains under investigation. The Louisa County Sheriff’s office assisted the state patrol at the scene.

