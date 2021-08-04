One killed, two injured in rollover in Muscatine County

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at about 9:04 p.m. a 2010 Chevy Impala was northbound on Delta Avenue when it lost control on the gravel roadway. The vehicle reportedly entered the east ditch where it rolled. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its side. The driver was able to get free from the vehicle on their own and assisted the rear passenger out of the vehicle.