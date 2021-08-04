One killed, two injured in rollover in Muscatine County

WEST LIBERTY — One person was killed and two more injured in a crash Tuesday evening at 2258 Delta Ave. in rural Muscatine County north of West Liberty.
The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of family.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, at about 9:04 p.m. a 2010 Chevy Impala was northbound on Delta Avenue when it lost control on the gravel roadway. The vehicle reportedly entered the east ditch where it rolled. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its side. The driver was able to get free from the vehicle on their own and assisted the rear passenger out of the vehicle.
The crash report said the subject who was killed was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Henderson Barker. One of the injured parties was reportedly transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by West Liberty Ambulance.