One lane of Mississippi Drive will be closed Thursday through Friday, Nov. 20, as Muscatine Power & Water personnel performs utility work.
The eastbound lane from Broadway to Pine Street will close starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday through the end of work Friday, Nov. 20.
Workers will pull cable through an underground conduit and continue to move overhead lines underground. The poles and overhead lines will be removed along Mississippi Drive after cabling is complete.
— Journal Staff
