One man killed, two people injured in head-on collision on I-80 in Durant

DURANT – One person was reported killed and two others injured after a semi and pick-up truck crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 80.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2006 Volvo semi-trailer driven by Mykhaylo Palamarchuk, 65, of Chicago, Ill., was traveling westbound on I-80 at milepost 274 when it went through a cable barrier, crossing the median and striking a 2020 Ford F-150 driven by Steven Michael Dolezal, 71, of Cedar Rapids head-on.

According to the accident report, Dolezal was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Fry Funeral Home. Joan Kay Dolezal, a passenger in the F-150 was taken by Wilton EMS to Genesis East in Davenport. Palamarchuk was taken by Durant EMS to Genesis East. All had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting at the scene were Wilton EMS, Durant EMS/Fire, the Cedar County Medical Examiner, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

