MUSCATINE — The last time Muscatine experienced a heat wave similar to this week was in July 2012. Dangerous temperatures are expected through Saturday evening.
"It's brutal, that's for sure," said meteorologist John Haase with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities.
High temperatures have been above 90 degrees all week with lows in the 80s some nights. The daily heat index has been more than 100 degrees. Haase said the heat index is a combination of temperature and the amount of moisture in the air, or "what it feels like outside."
The excessive heat warning remains in effect for Muscatine, Cedar and Louisa counties through Saturday evening when Haase said a cold front is forecast to move through the area. Along with the front, he said, is the potential for severe thunderstorms.
"That's the trade off, unfortunately," he said and storms may include damaging winds.
Sunday high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s, he said, and "next week just looks fantastic" with highs in the upper 70s warming to the upper 80s later in the week. Lows next week will make nighttime cool again with temperatures in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Haase said to get through the last day of the heat wave, limit time outdoors, stay in air-conditioned spaces when possible, drink plenty of water and "look before you lock" car doors to make sure children, elderly and animals are not left inside vehicles.
"With the windows up, it can become 150 degrees in a closed car pretty quickly," Haase said.
Options for getting out of the heat include cooling centers and public pools.
Cooling centers: Muscatine Center for Social Action, 104 Iowa Ave. and Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St.
Pools: Columbus Pool, 807 Springer Ave., Columbus Junction; Muscatine Aquatic Center, 1 Park Drive, Muscatine; James Kennedy Family Aquatic Center, 700 Park Road, Tipton; Wapello Community Pool, 802 State St., Wapello.
A spokesman for the city of Muscatine said the heat hasn't affected city services but safety has been stressed.
"More frequent breaks and hydrating regularly with water has been emphasized," Kevin Jenison said. "Most projects are wrapping up for the weekend but progress is still being made."
Muscatine Fire crews had to battle with the extreme heat when responding to a Thursday night house fire. Jenison said the heat index was 108 degrees at 8:30 p.m. but fire staff managed to get crews in and out of the structure and ensured firefighters drank water and cooled down during breaks.
Heat-related illness can become an emergency condition and a person who is confused, too dizzy to stand, vomiting or unable to keep fluids down should seek medical attention, according to Unity-Point Trinity Health.
Signs of heat exhaustion include weakness, light-headedness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and frontal headache. Heat stroke symptoms also include confusion and agitation.
And don't forget about pets. Animals can also experience heat-related illness. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says symptoms include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. More severe symptoms may also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit, and an elevated body temperature of more than 104 degrees.
Paws can burn on hot sidewalks and roads, ASPCA says, and walks should be kept to a minimum. Animals should also be given plenty of water and not left outdoors during extreme heat.
