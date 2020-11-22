One reported dead after accident Saturday morning

MUSCATINE – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the death of a 33-year-old Muscatine man on Highway 61 south early Saturday. He was apparently involved in a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, at about 6:17 a.m. a driver in the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue (US Highway 61 south) reported to the Muscatine Police Department she believed she had hit someone. When officers arrived on scene, it was discovered Cody Robert Terpenning of Muscatine was deceased by the side of the highway.

The driver, Tamra Renee Coey of Wapello, was not injured during the accident. A preliminary investigation indicates Coey struck Terpenning with her 2007 Mercury Mariner as she was transitioning from the center lane to the outside lane. Terpenning may have been on the roadway when he was struck.

The Iowa State Patrol sent a traffic accident investigative team to investigate the accident. No charges have been filed and the accident remains under investigation.

The southbound lane of Highway 61 was closed for several hours while the investigation was taking place.

