MUSCATINE -- The trial of a North Liberty man, who was charged in December 2016 with three counts of attempted murder in a murder-for-hire scheme that was linked to earlier attempted murder charges the man faced in Johnson County, began in Muscatine County District Court on Monday.

Justin DeWitt, 38, is alleged to have agreed to make a $500 down payment to a hitman to kill three people who had been set to testify against him in the Johnson County case.

According to online court records, the Johnson County case was settled through a plea agreement earlier this year.

After the jury was selected Monday, opening arguments by the prosecutor and defense were heard. The trial is expected to last four days.

During Monday’s proceedings in the Muscatine County case, Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said that DeWitt had developed his scheme while waiting in the Muscatine County Jail on his other charges.

“The defendant formed a plan (that) was direct … and terrifying,” Ostergren told the 12 jurors and two alternates who had been selected earlier in the day.

Two state police officers who were called to testify for the prosecution, including an officer who reportedly was one of the targets in the alleged second murder-for-hire scheme, supported that claim, Ostergren continued.

According to testimony from Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent Matt Allers, the plot was uncovered when a jail informant notified him that he had information on another inmate.

Allers said he developed an undercover story and began meeting with DeWitt over the jail’s video system. The undercover plot included a fictitious Mr. Wolf, the apparent hitman; and Allers’ own undercover persona, a long-haired bearded man known as Freddy Sandel.

Ostregren played two videos that were taken during those meetings in which the undercover agent and DeWitt discussed the three witnesses “taking a vacation.” In the first video, Allers cautioned DeWitt about talking about the scheme on monitored phone calls, but convinced DeWitt the video meetings they were holding were not being monitored.

Allers told DeWitt the $500 down payment had not been received and DeWitt acknowledged he had not been able to reach a person who would be providing that money.

In the second video, DeWitt continued to stress he was having trouble arranging the $500 down payment, but assured the undercover agent it would be coming. He also pointed out that the hitman would be earning the majority of the alleged murder contract by taking cars and other equipment from the home of the two private citizens who would be killed.

During opening statements to the jury, Ostergren had stressed that even though there had not been any actual murders, the intent to commit murder was enough to convict DeWitt.

“You don’t have to prove anyone died,” he told the jury.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Jeff Powell said in his opening statement that jurors would need to determine if the state police officers had intercepted a murder-for-hire plot or had invented the plan themselves.

“What did Mr. DeWitt do and what did law enforcement do?” he asked, stressing jurors would need to consider if the behavior of DeWitt had been reasonable or if anything would have happened.

Powell did not have time to cross-examine Allers on Monday and was to resume his questioning of the undercover agent when the trial resumes Tuesday.