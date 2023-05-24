The Muscatine Aquatic Center pool, a sub-facility of Weed Park, will reopen for the summer on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 8 p.m. The facility will be closed Sunday and open again on Monday, May 29. It will then close and reopen for daily use on June 1. The facility will be open daily until the start of school for Muscatine Community School District.
Photos: Iowa district boys swim meet Saturday at Davenport Central
Starting this month and continuing until February 22, the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is accepting pro…
The Muscatine Aquatic Center pool, a sub-facility of Weed Park, will reopen for the summer on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 8 p.m. The facility will be closed Sunday and open again on Monday, May 29. It will then close and reopen for daily use on June 1. The facility will be open daily until the start of school for Muscatine Community School District.