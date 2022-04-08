Ordinance removing Muscatine pit bull ban passes first reading

MUSCATINE — After more than a year of discussion, Muscatine city officials are one step closer to repealing an almost 20-year-old ban on pit bulls.

City council members voted 5-2 Thursday to strike language from city code banning the dog breed.

Council members John Jindrich and Dennis Froelich voted against repealing the ban. Jindrich, who has been against repealing the ban since it was first brought up in March of 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, argued pit bulls are an aggressive, vicious dog breed that poses a danger to the public.

Froelich said he was honoring the wishes of city residents who contacted him to advocate in support of the breed ban.

During the year of consideration, the council has seen an overwhelming number of people voice support for lifting the ban, saying pit bulls are no more dangerous than any other breed of dog and it is wrong to blame an entire breed of dogs for the actions of a few. The council ordered a temporary suspension of the ban to test how the possible lifting of the ban would work.

Council member Peggy Gordon said that comments made by activists from outside the area, especially anonymous ones, were not taken into account as the council made its decision.

On March 3, the council directed city staff to prepare an ordinance to remove the pit bull ban and held a public hearing prior to Thursday's vote. Discussions about repealing the ban first arose in March of 2020. The discussion was postponed until October 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ban was implemented in 2003 at the request of the police after several instances of pit bull attacks had been reported. On the night the ban was approved, two pit bulls attacked the animal control officer.

During the public hearing, resident Vanessa Lopez supported lifting the ban, saying she had been fighting for the ban to be lifted since 2016. She said that dogs have been taken from their homes and some have been euthanized.

“I am asking for equality among the breeds,” she said.

Resident Fay Sanchez mentioned low registration numbers, saying she has found about 90% of the people she has spoken to do not know they needed to have an animal registered. She also said that the removal of the ban was a long time coming.

Resident and former city council member Kelcey Brackett, who originally brought up the issue of removing the ban for consideration, thanked the council for taking part in the process.

“I would encourage everyone to support this,” he said. “It is not scientifically sound to ban a specific breed.”

