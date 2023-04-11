The feral cat population control and welfare continues to be an important topic for both Muscatine’s animal-focused organizations and animal lovers alike.

But while It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources is continuing to help keep the local cat population under control with spay and neuter programs, its team is also hoping to help those who choose to take care of these feral cats on a day-to-day basis.

ITAV announced a new program that assists those who go out of their way to care for colonies of stray and feral cats near their homes. With this, ITAV plans to provide not only spay/neuter services to these caregivers in order to keep the colonies from going out of control but also provide food for these cats as well.

Recently, according to ITAV Founder Meagan Koehler, the ITAV team returned from an animal welfare conference where they learned about the best practices within the animal care industry regarding the managing of the “uncontrolled surge” within community cat populations.

“There is not enough room in Iowa shelters to house all of these animals,” Koehler said. "Our best hope of getting control of this overpopulation crisis is to spay/neuter these animals, but that is not the only crisis we are facing with these community cats.”

In the case of many local colonies, Koehler noted that they are already being cared for by kind-hearted individuals who are willing to provide food, fresh water and safe space for cats to hide away from harsh weather and predators. In these cases, however, the price of caring for so many feral animals can add up fast.

“We know that financial resources are tight for everyone now, with the cost of everything seeming to be at a steady climb,” Koehler continued. “We want to help. We can't house all these cats, but we can help them all. We would like to partner up with those kind and compassionate humans that are already doing the work. Those folks who, all too often, will make sure the animals eat, even at the cost of their own food security.”

Koehler said that through this new program, ITAV would focus on the “and resources” part of its name, which she saw as a commitment to humans. Although the program is still being developed, she encouraged local colony caretakers to reach out to ITAV through Facebook and let them know what their needs are. From there, ITAV will work with these caregivers to figure out how to fulfill these needs.

“We want to come up with the solutions to the problems they are seeing firsthand,” Koehler said. “We don't need to reinvent the wheel. These people are already doing this work, day in and day out. There are steps that we can take, together, to ensure a happier and more humane outlook for the animals in their care. Humans should not have to sacrifice their own meal to feed an animal in need.”

At this time, ITAV is also continuing its adoption and fostering program. Anyone interested in adopting one of ITAV’s rescued cats can visit them at their new shelter at 1510 Grandview Ave., Suite 1. Those wishing to volunteer at the ITAV spay/neuter clinic or donate to ITAV can do so through links on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ITAVARR. Monetary and supplies donations can also be mailed in (PO BOX 634 in Muscatine) or dropped off in-person at the shelter/clinic.