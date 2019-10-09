MUSCATINE — This November, the friends of the Muscatine Art Center will bring back the “Heartfelt and Handmade” Ornament Competition, and the artist or crafter with the winning ornament will receive $100.
Now entering its third year, a wide range of ornaments are expected to be displayed Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. Each hand-made ornament is available for purchase with the proceeds benefiting the Friends and educational programs at the center. Artists and crafters of any age are invited to participate. Details and a participation form are available in the press release section of the art center website.
All ornaments must be received by the Muscatine Art Center no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 7. Materials of the artist’s choice may be used so long as the contributing individual crafted the ornament. A panel of judges will award prizes with the first place receiving $100; second receiving $50; and third receiving $25. The winners will be announced at the Holiday Open House on Friday, Nov. 15. S complimentary ticket to attend the open house is provided to each artist who donates an ornament. Holiday Open House attendees will have the first chance to purchase an ornament and an opportunity to bid on items in the silent auction.
Sponsors for the 2019 “Heartfelt and Handmade” Ornament Competition are HNI, First National Bank, Community Bank and Trust, CBI Bank and Trust, and SSAB. Nov. 15 is also opening night for the Holiday Pop-Up Shop which debuted last year. The shop will be open on the second floor of the historic Musser-McColm home during regular Muscatine Art Center hours through Jan. 5, 2020. Artists and crafters can also apply to sell through the shop. Information is available on the website.
