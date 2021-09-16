Osborne says he has the qualifications to serve Ward 2

MUSCATINE — When asked why he feels he would make a good representative for Ward 2 on the Muscatine City Council, Jeff Osborne said he feels he is the most qualified for the job.
Osborne, an engineer at MidAmerican Energy, said his experience as a construction manager, budgeting and customer service as well as an MBA in finance from the University of Minnesota and bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University would serve him well in the role. He has worked in manufacturing for 20 years, 14 years of which has been in the public sector. He has never held an elected office but has previously run for the Muscatine School Board.
“My priorities are safety, quality housing and service,” he said. “I’ll deliver a positive result for Ward 2 and for Muscatine and when you consider the challenges with Muscatine’s endless construction, the need for quality housing, mounting budget constraints, and energy challenges I’m simply the most qualified for the challenges ahead.”
If elected, Osborne hopes to use his experience with construction to sequence city projects better and to provide better customer service. He commented that there appears to have been a lot of “independent planning” on city construction projects and there doesn’t appear to be one cohesive plan of construction or the detours caused. He wants to see the city have a good plan to get people through the various areas of construction each year.
Osborne also said that he hopes to get into the details of the Eighth Street project and provide better customer service. He commented the project appears to him not to have had sufficient oversight from the beginning and its design, which was approved by the city, was poor. He believes same thing is happening on Park Avenue, in which the project is being redone and the contractor is being paid twice.
As an engineer, Osborne said that he regularly plans 20 years in advance for projects in order to minimize impact to operations.
Another issue Osborne is interested in pursuing is a focus on higher quality housing. He said the focus has been on lower income housing and studies have shown Muscatine needs all levels of housing.
A main issue for Osborne is customer service. He said there is currently a traditional city government and a city administrator who has made customer service a high priority. He believes he has the experience to be able to work through the budget and changing culture through the budget process.
Osborne commented that he is happy with the three candidates vying for the Ward 2 seat.
“I don’t think Ward 2 can lose this time,” he said. ‘We have three engaged passionate candidates. We have different approaches and I think it comes down to who has the most qualifications for the job.”