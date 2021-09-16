Osborne says he has the qualifications to serve Ward 2

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Osborne also said that he hopes to get into the details of the Eighth Street project and provide better customer service. He commented the project appears to him not to have had sufficient oversight from the beginning and its design, which was approved by the city, was poor. He believes same thing is happening on Park Avenue, in which the project is being redone and the contractor is being paid twice.

As an engineer, Osborne said that he regularly plans 20 years in advance for projects in order to minimize impact to operations.

Another issue Osborne is interested in pursuing is a focus on higher quality housing. He said the focus has been on lower income housing and studies have shown Muscatine needs all levels of housing.

A main issue for Osborne is customer service. He said there is currently a traditional city government and a city administrator who has made customer service a high priority. He believes he has the experience to be able to work through the budget and changing culture through the budget process.

Osborne commented that he is happy with the three candidates vying for the Ward 2 seat.

“I don’t think Ward 2 can lose this time,” he said. ‘We have three engaged passionate candidates. We have different approaches and I think it comes down to who has the most qualifications for the job.”

