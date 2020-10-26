Ostergren spokesperson for Accuracy in Media

WASHINGTON D.C. — The organization Accuracy in Media is alleging uncovering possible campaign finance irregularities by Iowa’s Democratic senatorial hopeful Theresa Greenfield and Muscatine’s former county attorney is one of the people leading the charge.
According to a press release, attorney Alan Ostergren, the former Muscatine County Attorney, spoke with Fox News, “By falsely claiming to use volunteers, the Iowa Democratic party and the Greenfield Campaign are able to unfairly and illegally inflate their political spending, comparatively disadvantaging any opponents in a way that is prohibited under the Federal Election Commission requirements.”
Greenfield has not responded to the allegation.
Support Local Journalism
Ostergren resigned as county attorney on May 1 after 22 years of working with the county attorney’s office, but still receives money from the county to act as a consultant for interim county attorney James Barry. Before he left, Ostergren declined to say what he would be doing, but said he would be the president of a non-profit doing strategic litigation on economic liberty and personal liberty issues.
Ostergren earned his bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College in 1994, and graduated with honors in 1997 from Drake University School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctorate. Ostergren’s experience includes working as special assistant U.S. Attorney in Davenport, where he completed a three-year detail, from August 1999 to August 2002, handing primarily federal drug, firearm and immigration cases out of Muscatine County. He completed that detail while handling his caseload as assistant Muscatine County Attorney, a position he held from Oct. 1997 through Jan. 2011, when he was elected county attorney.
Ostergren was also the subject of a lawsuit in January 2019 over a case he prosecuted. Muscatine County agreed to pay plaintiff Chris Ward, the former city manager of West Liberty, $50,000 to settle the civil rights suit that claimed Ostergren abused his power by pursuing fraud and misconduct charges.
AIM calls itself a conservative news media watchdog. Mediabiasfactcheck.com lists the organization as having a right bias and a “borderline questionable source.” The site also rates the group “mixed” for factual reporting due to “the occasional promotion of right-wing conspiracy theories and pseudoscience.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!