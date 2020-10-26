Ostergren spokesperson for Accuracy in Media

WASHINGTON D.C. — The organization Accuracy in Media is alleging uncovering possible campaign finance irregularities by Iowa’s Democratic senatorial hopeful Theresa Greenfield and Muscatine’s former county attorney is one of the people leading the charge.

According to a press release, attorney Alan Ostergren, the former Muscatine County Attorney, spoke with Fox News, “By falsely claiming to use volunteers, the Iowa Democratic party and the Greenfield Campaign are able to unfairly and illegally inflate their political spending, comparatively disadvantaging any opponents in a way that is prohibited under the Federal Election Commission requirements.”

Greenfield has not responded to the allegation.

Ostergren resigned as county attorney on May 1 after 22 years of working with the county attorney’s office, but still receives money from the county to act as a consultant for interim county attorney James Barry. Before he left, Ostergren declined to say what he would be doing, but said he would be the president of a non-profit doing strategic litigation on economic liberty and personal liberty issues.