Outgoing Muscatine mayor, councilors, honored for years of service
Outgoing Muscatine mayor, councilors, honored for years of service

Prior to the Dec. 16 meeting, the Muscatine City Council honored outgoing council members Osmond Malcolm, Kelcey Brackett and Mayor Diana Broderson for their years of work with the city. City administrator Carol Webb presented them with gifts and had a buffet of treats in the council chambers before their final meeting. 

